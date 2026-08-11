Sensex, Nifty open flat as higher crude prices weigh on sentiment

Indian equity benchmarks opened on a muted note on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices and losses in banking and financial stocks offset gains across information technology and consumer durables.

The BSE Sensex opened 32.67 points, or 0.04 per cent, lower at 78,509.77. The NSE Nifty 50 slipped 8.70 points, or 0.04 per cent, to begin the session at 24,575.10.

Information technology stocks were among the early gainers. The Nifty MidSmall IT and Telecom index advanced 0.73 per cent, while the Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty IT indices rose 0.66 per cent and 0.63 per cent, respectively. Real estate, automobile and pharmaceutical shares also traded higher.

Banking counters, however, remained under pressure. The Nifty Private Bank index declined 0.64 per cent, while the Nifty PSU Bank index fell 0.62 per cent.

Market participants remained cautious as international crude oil prices extended their gains. Brent crude rose 0.41 per cent to $88.08 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.47 per cent to $82.52 a barrel.

Analysts said expensive crude remained a concern for Indian equities, although improving domestic fundamentals, stronger-than-anticipated June-quarter earnings and stability in the rupee offered support.

“Rising Brent crude price continues to be an irritant for the market even as other fundamentals exhibit strength,” market experts said.