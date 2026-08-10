Sensex, Nifty slip as rising crude prices weigh on markets

Indian equity benchmarks traded lower on Monday as a further rise in crude oil prices, fuelled by geopolitical uncertainty in the Gulf, overshadowed positive global cues and encouraging corporate earnings.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened marginally lower, falling 19.38 points to 78,479.79. The broader NSE Nifty slipped 5.10 points to 24,567.45 in early trade.

Losses deepened as the session progressed, with the Sensex declining 158.62 points to 78,340.55 and the Nifty falling 45.20 points to 24,524.95.

Eternal, State Bank of India, InterGlobe Aviation, Power Grid, NTPC and Bharti Airtel were among the major laggards in the Sensex pack. Titan and technology companies Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies bucked the trend to trade higher.

The weakness in domestic equities followed another increase in international oil prices. Brent crude, the global benchmark, climbed 1.03 per cent to $84.41 a barrel.

“Elevated crude prices remain a key risk. Brent crude has risen for the third consecutive session to around USD 84.4 a barrel after Iran indicated no immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while weekend attacks on Gulf shipping have kept the geopolitical risk premium elevated,” Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Direct, said.

India is a major importer of crude oil, and sustained price increases can add to inflationary pressures, weaken the rupee and raise the country’s import bill.

Domestic equities nevertheless continued to receive support from better-than-expected corporate results and a return of overseas investment. Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 480.24 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.