Markets open flat as IT and pharma gains offset weakness in banking stocks

Domestic equity markets opened on a subdued note on Thursday, with gains in information technology and pharmaceutical shares largely offset by weakness in banking and real estate stocks as investors assessed mixed global cues and lingering geopolitical risks.

The BSE Sensex opened 15.74 points, or 0.02 per cent, lower at 77,638.86, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 0.65 points to 24,249.55 in early trade.

Technology stocks led the gains, with the Nifty IT index climbing 1.39 per cent. The Nifty Pharma, Healthcare, MidSmall IT & Telecom and Auto indices also traded higher, advancing by as much as 0.54 per cent.

On the downside, the Nifty Realty index fell 0.80 per cent, followed by declines in the Chemicals and Private Bank indices, which lost 0.45 per cent and 0.42 per cent, respectively.

Market participants said Indian equities continued to show signs of a potential breakout, although gains remained capped by global uncertainties.

Analysts pointed to the recent rise in Brent crude prices to around $90 a barrel following the escalation of the US-Iran conflict as a key concern for investors, given its potential impact on inflation and corporate earnings.