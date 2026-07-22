Sensex, Nifty slip in early trade on higher oil prices, tariff concerns

Indian benchmark equity indices opened lower on Wednesday as investors reacted to rising crude oil prices, escalating tensions involving the US and Iran, and fresh concerns over a phased US tariff plan targeting generic drugs.

The BSE Sensex fell 371 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 77,097 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty50 declined 106 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 24,081.

Broader markets also traded in negative territory, with the Nifty Midcap 100 slipping 0.16 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 falling 0.33 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, pharmaceutical stocks where the biggest losers after the US announced a phased tariff plan for generic medicines. The Nifty Pharma index declined 0.99 per cent, while the Nifty Mid Small Healthcare index dropped 0.93 per cent. PSU banks also came under pressure, with the Nifty PSU Bank index losing 0.86 per cent.

In contrast, automobile stocks outperformed the broader market, with the Nifty Auto index gaining 0.79 per cent. FMCG, metal and consumer-related stocks also edged higher.

Market analysts said the early earnings season had provided encouraging signals for the automobile sector, with export performance and management commentary pointing to sustained optimism. They also noted that the recent correction in leading banking stocks appeared to be easing.