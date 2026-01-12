Sensex, Nifty open sharply lower as foreign outflows and tariff fears weigh on sentiment

The broader trend for the past week also underscored mounting nervousness, with the Sensex declining more than 2,100 points over the last five sessions and the Nifty tumbling around 2.5 per cent.

Markets in Asia presented a mixed picture, with South Korea’s Kospi, Shanghai’s SSE Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng trading higher, while US markets ended the previous week in positive territory.

Analysts said sentiment had been further dampened by geopolitical developments, including unrest in Iran, uncertainty over Venezuela and potential trade disputes involving the United States. “The market has turned distinctly weak, weighed down by a series of India-specific and global geopolitical events,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.

Crude oil prices also edged up, with Brent crude climbing to around USD 63.49 per barrel, adding to the pressure on an oil-import-dependent economy.

On Friday, benchmark indices had already shown signs of strain, with the Sensex shedding over 600 points and the Nifty ending below 25,700, as risk aversion and foreign selling continued to challenge market resilience.

Investors will be watching upcoming economic data and corporate earnings closely, even as macroeconomic uncertainties and external risks persist, shaping market direction in the near term.

With PTI inputs