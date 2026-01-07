Sensex, Nifty slip in early trade on geopolitical worries, tariff fears

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Wednesday as rising geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns over potential US tariff hikes dampened investor sentiment, with sustained foreign fund outflows adding to the pressure on domestic markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 169.64 points to 84,909.30, while the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 42.35 points to 26,128.90 in early deals.

Among the Sensex constituents, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Maruti Suzuki were among the biggest laggards. On the other hand, Titan, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries were trading in the green.

Market sentiment remained cautious amid continued selling by overseas investors. According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 107.63 crore on Tuesday. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) provided some support by purchasing shares worth Rs 1,749.35 crore.

Commenting on the market mood, Ponmudi R., CEO of Enrich Money, said, “Rising geopolitical tensions and fresh tariff-related concerns have triggered profit-booking at higher levels, keeping risk appetite in check. As a result, the market is expected to remain largely range-bound, with stock-specific and sector-led moves dominating trade rather than a broad-based directional trend.”