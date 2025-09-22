Sensex, Nifty slip in early trade as Trump’s H-1B visa fee hike weighs on IT stocks

Equity benchmark indices opened lower on Monday, 22 September, as a sharp sell-off in technology counters dragged the market down following US President Donald Trump’s decision to sharply raise H-1B visa fees.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 475.16 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 82,151.07 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty shed 88.95 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 25,238.10.

Technology majors bore the brunt of the decline, with Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech and Tata Consultancy Services slipping between 2.26 per cent and 3.88 per cent. Sun Pharma, Bharat Electronics, Axis Bank and Tata Steel also traded in the red.

On the other hand, Adani Ports, Eternal, Trent and Bajaj Finance emerged among the gainers, providing some support to the indices.

The weakness followed Trump’s Friday proclamation raising the fee for new H-1B visa applications to USD 100,000 per worker. The visa programme is widely used by Indian IT companies to place skilled professionals in the United States. A White House official clarified on Saturday that the new fee will apply only to fresh applicants.