Sensex, Nifty slide as Iran-US tensions fuel oil surge, global market selloff

Indian equity benchmarks opened sharply lower on Thursday, tracking weakness across global markets as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran pushed crude oil prices higher and dampened investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex fell 358.54 points to 73,624.64 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty dropped 117 points to 23,098.30.

Technology stocks led the decline, with HCLTech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services among the biggest laggards. Eternal and Trent also traded lower. On the other hand, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and InterGlobe Aviation provided some support to the market.

Investor concerns intensified after Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.7 per cent to USD 94.68 per barrel amid fears that the latest US military action against Iranian targets could trigger a broader regional conflict and disrupt energy supplies.