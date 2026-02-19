Sensex, Nifty slip into red after early gains as volatility rises

Indian equity benchmarks surrendered early advances on Wednesday morning, with both the Sensex and Nifty trading lower amid heightened volatility and rising oil prices.

By 10:38 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex was down 305.97 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 83,428.28, after falling nearly 550 points from the day’s high. The broader Nifty 50 slipped 97.85 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 25,721.50, trading below the 25,750 level. Market breadth was negative, with 1,825 shares declining against 1,566 advances, while 164 remained unchanged.

Among the Nifty 50 constituents, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation emerged as the top gainer, rising nearly 2 per cent. Eicher Motors added over 1 per cent. Information technology stocks including Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Wipro advanced around 1 per cent each, tracking gains in US markets overnight. Pharmaceutical major Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and metals player Hindalco Industries also posted modest gains.

On the downside, InterGlobe Aviation was the worst performer on the index, sliding more than 2 per cent and featuring among the sharpest losers in the broader Nifty 200. Shares of Asian Paints, Bharat Electronics and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone fell around 1 per cent each. Fast-moving consumer goods stocks such as ITC Limited, Nestle India and Tata Consumer Products also traded lower.

Technology counters found support after US indices ended higher overnight on easing concerns about the potential impact of artificial intelligence on major technology firms.

Crude oil prices remained firm following a sharp rally in the previous session, as investors factored in possible supply disruptions amid tensions between the United States and Iran.