Sensex, Nifty trade higher amid sustained foreign inflows

Indian equity benchmarks opened Tuesday on a buoyant note, extending the previous session’s momentum as upbeat global cues and sustained foreign inflows lifted investor sentiment.

By 9.28 am, the Sensex was up 182 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 84,247, while the Nifty added 50 points, or 0.19 per cent, to trade at 25,917.

The broader market kept pace with the benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.20 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 outperformed with a 0.58 per cent gain, reflecting steady risk appetite across segments.

All sectoral indices traded firmly in the green. Consumer durables led the pack with gains of 0.85 per cent, followed by realty (up 0.55 per cent) and metals (up 0.53 per cent). ONGC figured among the notable early gainers.