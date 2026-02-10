Sensex, Nifty trade higher amid sustained foreign inflows
By 9.28 am, the Sensex was up 182 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 84,247, while the Nifty added 50 points, or 0.19 per cent, to trade at 25,917
Indian equity benchmarks opened Tuesday on a buoyant note, extending the previous session’s momentum as upbeat global cues and sustained foreign inflows lifted investor sentiment.
By 9.28 am, the Sensex was up 182 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 84,247, while the Nifty added 50 points, or 0.19 per cent, to trade at 25,917.
The broader market kept pace with the benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.20 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 outperformed with a 0.58 per cent gain, reflecting steady risk appetite across segments.
All sectoral indices traded firmly in the green. Consumer durables led the pack with gains of 0.85 per cent, followed by realty (up 0.55 per cent) and metals (up 0.53 per cent). ONGC figured among the notable early gainers.
Market participants pegged immediate support for the Nifty in the 25,500–25,700 range, while resistance is seen around the 26,000–26,100 zone.
Analysts attributed the positive undertone to renewed foreign fund inflows, strength on Wall Street, and optimism around the interim India–US trade framework, which continues to bolster near-term sentiment.
Across Asia, cues were largely positive. Japan’s Nikkei surged 2.49 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.6 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.14 per cent, while China’s Shanghai and Shenzhen indices edged marginally lower by 0.02 per cent each.
Overnight, US markets closed higher, with the Nasdaq jumping 0.9 per cent, the S&P 500 gaining 0.47 per cent, and the Dow Jones inching up 0.04 per cent.
On 9 February, foreign institutional investors were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 2,255 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 4 crore.
The upbeat start follows a strong rally on Monday, when markets surged on the announcement of an interim framework for the India–US trade deal. The Sensex had ended the session 485 points higher, or up 0.58 per cent, at 84,065, while the Nifty jumped 173 points, or 0.68 per cent, to close at 25,867.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines