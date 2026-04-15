Sensex, Nifty rise in early trade on global cues, lower oil prices

Indian benchmark indices rallied sharply in early trading on Wednesday, buoyed by strong global market trends and a decline in crude oil prices amid renewed optimism over diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by over 1,400 points in early deals, while the NSE Nifty gained more than 400 points, reflecting broad-based buying across sectors. All Sensex constituents were trading in positive territory, with stocks such as InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance leading the gains.

Investor sentiment was lifted by a drop in global oil prices, with Brent crude trading below the USD 100 per barrel mark. Analysts said the easing of crude prices is particularly favourable for India, given its heavy reliance on energy imports.

Market participants are also factoring in the possibility of renewed diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran, which has contributed to the recent correction in oil prices and improved risk appetite.