Sensex plunges 2,500 pts, Nifty drops 775 amid West Asia tensions

Indian equity markets plunged on Thursday as escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a sharp spike in crude oil prices triggered one of the steepest sell-offs in nearly two years.

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the session deep in the red, each falling over 3 per cent. The Nifty dropped 775.65 points to close at 23,002.15, while the Sensex tumbled 2,496.89 points to settle at 74,207.24.

The rout was driven by surging crude prices, as fears of supply disruptions intensified amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Brent crude spiked nearly 11 per cent to around $119.5 per barrel after reports that Saudi Arabia halted oil loading at the Yanbu port following damage to key refining infrastructure.