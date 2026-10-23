Sensex reverses early gains, Nifty slips below 22,450 as oil prices rise

Sensex falls over 627 points and Nifty drops 1.1 per cent in late-morning trade, reversing early gains

Foreign investor selling and Brent crude near US$114 a barrel weigh on sentiment

Declining stocks outnumber gainers by more than six to one as India VIX rises 8 per cent

Indian benchmark indices reversed their early gains to trade sharply lower on Friday, 23 October, as sustained foreign investor selling and rising crude oil prices weighed on sentiment.

At 10.59 am, the Sensex was down 627.39 points, or 0.86 per cent, at 72,622.00, having fallen around 1,100 points from its intraday high. The Nifty declined 249.40 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 22,438.25.

The weakness extended across the market, with 3,245 shares declining against 519 advancing, while 140 remained unchanged.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan Company and Hindalco Industries were among the stocks exerting downward pressure on the Nifty. Gains in Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries offered some support.

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth a net Rs 3,459 crore on 22 October. Domestic institutional investors bought a net Rs 2,891 crore, cushioning part of the pressure but failing to fully offset the foreign outflows.

Higher energy prices added to investors’ concerns. Brent crude futures climbed to around US$113.50 a barrel amid fears of further supply disruptions following Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. The benchmark indices had already lost about 2 per cent over the preceding three sessions.