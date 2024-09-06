Sensex sheds over 1,000 points, Nifty nears 24,800 as investor wealth erodes by Rs 5.31 lakh cr

Investors witnessed a sharp erosion in wealth amounting to Rs 5.31 lakh crore as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies took a hit on Friday, 6 September. The total market cap fell to Rs 460.40 lakh crore, down from Rs 465.68 lakh crore recorded in the previous trading session.

This marked the third straight day of market declines, with the Sensex dropping below the 81,000 level and the Nifty nearing 24,800, amid anticipation of the US jobs data release later in the day.

Indian markets struggled under the weight of weak global cues, closing more than 1 per cent lower. After a flat opening, the Nifty faced consistent pressure throughout the day, breaking key support levels to finish at 24,852.15. The broader market mirrored this downward trend, with banking and energy stocks leading the sell-off.

The Sensex dropped by 1,017.23 points or 1.24 per cent to close at 81,183.93, while the Nifty ended 292.95 points lower, a 1.17 per cent drop. For the week, both the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 recorded a decline of 1.5 per cent.