Sensex tumbles 493 points as crude oil tops $91 a barrel

Indian equity benchmarks closed lower on Tuesday as elevated crude oil prices, rising US bond yields and weakening prospects of a diplomatic breakthrough in West Asia prompted investors to remain cautious.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 492.70 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 77,235.46, marking its third consecutive decline. The index dropped as much as 493.80 points to 77,234.36 towards the end of the session.

The broader NSE Nifty extended its losing streak to a sixth trading day, declining 132.75 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 24,154.90.

Asian Paints, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever were among the principal laggards in the Sensex pack. Axis Bank, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finance ended higher.

The BSE MidCap Select index declined 0.46 per cent, while the SmallCap Select index gained 0.24 per cent.

Technology shares came under substantial pressure, with the BSE Focused IT index falling 1.84 per cent. Realty, public-sector banks, consumer durables, fast-moving consumer goods, metals and capital goods were also among the sectors that ended in negative territory.

Indices tracking private banks, hospitals and healthcare companies registered gains.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.17 per cent to $91.02 a barrel, adding to concerns that sustained energy costs could fuel inflation and delay reductions in interest rates.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said crude oil prices remained the main drag on sentiment, while rising US bond yields and weak global cues prolonged the risk-off mood in domestic equities.