Silicon Valley AI company Tiger Analytics ventures into Bihar

In a keenly watched move in IT circles, Tiger Analytics, a prominent artificial intelligence (AI) company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, has opened its first office in Bihar. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone as this is the first IT company from the United States to set up operations in Bihar.

Tiger Analytics founder and CEO Mahesh Kumar, who is from Bihar himself, expressed optimism about this pioneering step. “We are hoping that the initial step that we are taking can lead to a lot of progress down the road,” he said. Tiger Analytics already has a substantial presence in India, with approximately 4,000 employees predominantly located in Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

The company's decision to enter Bihar was partly influenced by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, when a considerable number of its employees returned to their hometowns in Bihar and began working remotely. “We have close to 100 people between Bihar and Jharkhand right now. They're working remotely, and they were happy there; they didn't want to come back,” Kumar revealed. Recognising the potential of this talented workforce, the company decided to establish an office in Patna.