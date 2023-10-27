Silicon Valley AI company Tiger Analytics ventures into Bihar
The move was partly necessitated by employees who returned to Bihar to work remotely during the pandemic, and then refused to move back
In a keenly watched move in IT circles, Tiger Analytics, a prominent artificial intelligence (AI) company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, has opened its first office in Bihar. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone as this is the first IT company from the United States to set up operations in Bihar.
Tiger Analytics founder and CEO Mahesh Kumar, who is from Bihar himself, expressed optimism about this pioneering step. “We are hoping that the initial step that we are taking can lead to a lot of progress down the road,” he said. Tiger Analytics already has a substantial presence in India, with approximately 4,000 employees predominantly located in Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.
The company's decision to enter Bihar was partly influenced by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, when a considerable number of its employees returned to their hometowns in Bihar and began working remotely. “We have close to 100 people between Bihar and Jharkhand right now. They're working remotely, and they were happy there; they didn't want to come back,” Kumar revealed. Recognising the potential of this talented workforce, the company decided to establish an office in Patna.
Kumar's vision extends beyond just expanding his company's footprint. He aspires to inspire more successful entrepreneurs from Bihar, especially those based in Silicon Valley, to join forces and stimulate the growth of a broader tech ecosystem in Bihar.
Tiger Analytics primarily operates as a consulting company specialising in AI and machine learning. "We hope that taking this development into account, many more companies will come to Bihar in the same way," the state's additional chief secretary Sandeep Poundrik was quoted by the local media as saying.
In an effort to foster more tech investment in the state, the Bihar government sent a delegation of senior officials to Silicon Valley for meetings with Bihar-origin successful tech entrepreneurs. This outreach resulted in the upcoming Global Investors Summit in Patna, scheduled for 13 and 14 December, which aims to attract potential investors and promote Bihar as a favourable destination for tech and IT companies.
The Bihar government has shown a strong commitment to developing the necessary infrastructure for IT and startups in the state. “The Bihar government is also continuously trying to liaise with banks and financial institutions to ensure overall growth of the industrial sector. We want to extend a grand welcome to the investors, their friends, and families to come and invest in Bihar," state industry minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth was quoted as saying.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines