Economic data collected during caste survey to be tabled in Bihar assembly: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said details collected as part of the caste survey, including the economic condition of households, will be tabled before the state assembly.

He was responding to queries from journalists, on the sidelines of a function organised here to mark the birth anniversary of legendary socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan, by whom he had been inspired, as an engineering student in the 1970s, to take the political plunge.

"What we have accomplished is being talked about across the country. Now, as the next step, we will place on record details like the economic condition of households which will give a clearer picture. This will be done in the next session of the assembly," the chief minister said.

The JD(U) leader, however, ducked queries as to whether the survey, which has shown OBCs and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) to be nearly two-thirds of the population, would be followed by a rise in quotas to ensure proportionate representation.