With caste census, Nitish looks beyond Lok Sabha 2024 to Bihar 2025

Political analysts say with the caste survey, Kumar has tried to keep not only the BJP, but also his INDIA bloc allies at bay without overstepping their political boundaries.

One other important aspect, according to many observers, is that with the JD(U)'s on again-off again rival Rashtriya Janata Dal's core vote bank comprising largely Yadav-Muslim voters, the Bihar CM has tried to woo Muslims and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) voters with the survey.

According to the survey results, EBCs comprise 36 per cent of the population in Bihar, while the population of Yadavs in the state is 14 per cent.

No wonder Bihar political expert Manikant Thakur says the caste survey is a purely political move. "Nitish Kumar has tried to improve his dwindling political image again and to position himself as a strong leader at the national level," Thakur said.

He added that the political move by Kumar is to stop the consolidation of Hindu votes by the BJP, adding that he has been dividing various Hindu castes and sub-castes earlier as well for political gains.

Which is where Thakur adds a note of caution, saying that since the survey report was released, aggrieved voices are being raised about which share of the population receives what benefits of caste-based reservation. If more population groups raise demands for reservation benefits as per the caste survey, the ruling grand alliance in Bihar may face difficulties on the political front, he feels.

Thakur also adds that the BJP could find a solution to the caste equation politics of Nitish Kumar by sticking to its usual poll planks of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas aur sabka vishwas', and nationalism.

Bottom line, Kumar has undeniably made a bold political move before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by releasing the caste survey report in Bihar. Whether it proves beneficial or detrimental to his political career, only time will tell.