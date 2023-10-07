Caste census will not divide society: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the caste census will not divide society.

“There is a need to ascertain the economic, political and social status of different castes after 76 years of independence. Ours is a caste-based society. The statistics are important to bring those castes who are politically, socially and economically not part of the mainstream. Caste census is needed for this purpose,” he said, while speaking to reporters.

He added that social and economic surveys should be conducted, but they will not divide society.

Referring to one of his predecessors, Siddaramaiah said former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had not accepted the caste report in 2019 when Kantharaju was president of the Backward Classes Commission.