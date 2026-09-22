Silver futures fall for second session on US rate concerns

Silver futures declined by Rs 1,743 to Rs 2,37,574 per kg on the MCX

Comex silver futures fell 1 per cent to $65.75 an ounce in New York

Expectations that US interest rates will remain higher for longer continued to weigh on sentiment

Silver futures extended their decline for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, falling by Rs 1,743 to Rs 2.37 lakh per kilogram as expectations of prolonged higher interest rates in the US weighed on the metal.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver futures for December delivery declined by Rs 1,743, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 2,37,574 per kg.

“MCX silver futures are struggling to find fresh momentum, with sentiment weighed down by growing expectations that interest rates will stay higher for longer,” said Renisha Chainani, Chief Research Officer at Augmont.