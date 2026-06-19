Silver prices slide as investors retreat amid geopolitical uncertainty

Silver prices witnessed a sharp decline on Friday, extending recent losses as investors reduced exposure to precious metals amid uncertainty surrounding the proposed US-Iran peace agreement and a broader sell-off across global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for July delivery fell by Rs 8,766, or 4 per cent, to Rs 2,28,806 per kilogram. Trading activity remained robust, with more than 11,000 lots changing hands during the session.

The latest fall came after a steep correction in the previous trading session, when silver prices dropped by Rs 14,235, or 5.7 per cent, ending at Rs 2.37 lakh per kilogram compared with Rs 2.51 lakh per kilogram a day earlier.

Market participants attributed the decline to growing doubts over progress in diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions between the United States and Iran. Optimism surrounding a potential peace framework weakened after high-level talks scheduled in Switzerland were called off, casting uncertainty over the implementation of measures intended to end hostilities in the region.

Reports also indicated that US vice-president J.D. Vance had postponed a planned visit to Switzerland, while no Iranian delegation had been officially confirmed for the discussions.