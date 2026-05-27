Singapore court jails Byju Raveendran for six months in contempt case

A Singapore court has sentenced Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran to six months in prison after finding him guilty of contempt of court in a case linked to the disclosure of his assets.

According to Bloomberg, the court ruled that Raveendran repeatedly violated several court orders issued since April 2024 concerning financial disclosures and ownership details tied to his business interests.

The court directed Raveendran to surrender to the authorities and ordered him to pay legal costs amounting to 70,500 Singapore dollars. Judges also instructed him to provide documentation proving his legal ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, a company that held shares in a related entity.

The ruling adds to the growing legal and financial challenges faced by the entrepreneur, who's once high-flying education technology company Byju’s has been struggling with investor disputes, debt claims and operational setbacks.