Singapore court jails Byju Raveendran for six months in contempt case
Byju’s founder found guilty of repeatedly breaching court orders amid mounting legal troubles linked to investor disputes and unpaid loans
A Singapore court has sentenced Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran to six months in prison after finding him guilty of contempt of court in a case linked to the disclosure of his assets.
According to Bloomberg, the court ruled that Raveendran repeatedly violated several court orders issued since April 2024 concerning financial disclosures and ownership details tied to his business interests.
The court directed Raveendran to surrender to the authorities and ordered him to pay legal costs amounting to 70,500 Singapore dollars. Judges also instructed him to provide documentation proving his legal ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, a company that held shares in a related entity.
The ruling adds to the growing legal and financial challenges faced by the entrepreneur, who's once high-flying education technology company Byju’s has been struggling with investor disputes, debt claims and operational setbacks.
Raveendran has not publicly responded to the court’s decision, and it remains unclear whether he is currently in Singapore.
Byju Raveendran founded Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Byju’s, which emerged as one of India’s most prominent start-up success stories during the global edtech boom. At its peak, the company attracted billions in investment from international backers and made Raveendran one of India’s best-known entrepreneurs.
However, the company has since faced mounting pressure from lenders and investors across multiple jurisdictions. In the United States, creditors are attempting to recover losses linked to a disputed 1.2-billion-dollar loan.
The Singapore proceedings were initiated by a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority, which had invested in the company during a funding round held while Byju’s was cutting jobs and restructuring operations.
Qatar Holdings was represented in court by law firm Drew & Napier, while Byju’s Investments was represented by Fervent Chambers.