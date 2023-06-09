Soaring airfares play spoiler for family holidays

"We went to Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand but could not get any hotel. For the first time, people are seeing traffic jams in this small town. We could stay for just two days in a homestay and then came back," said Sumit Agarwal, a software techie.



"The rising air fares have been a major spoiler this season. A one-way ticket to Kathmandu costs between Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000. How can any middle-class family be expected to bear the cost of this holiday? We searched for other options, including Goa but could not afford a family trip," said Prem Swarup, a retired government employee.