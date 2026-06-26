SoftBank shares tumble on reports of possible delay to OpenAI IPO

SoftBank Group shares fell sharply on Friday following reports that OpenAI may postpone its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO), fuelling concerns that the Japanese technology investor could have to wait longer to realise returns from one of its largest investments.

The company's stock declined around 13 per cent on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, marking its steepest intraday fall in more than three months as investors reassessed expectations surrounding OpenAI's public listing.

According to multiple reports, advisers to the ChatGPT developer have warned that continued volatility in technology stocks could weaken demand for a new listing, potentially delaying the IPO until next year.

SoftBank is expected to hold an investment worth about $65 billion in OpenAI by October, making the AI company one of the conglomerate's most valuable assets.