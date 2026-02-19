OpenAI to open Bengaluru and Mumbai offices as India expansion gathers pace

OpenAI has announced plans to open new offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai later this year, strengthening its presence in one of its fastest-growing markets.

The move builds on the company’s first Indian office in New Delhi, unveiled in August 2025, and forms part of a broader nationwide initiative branded “OpenAI for India”. Moneycontrol reported that the programme aims to widen access to artificial intelligence, enhance sovereign AI capabilities and accelerate enterprise and workforce transformation across the country.

Sam Altman said India was already at the forefront of global AI adoption. “With its homegrown technology talent, optimism about what AI can do for the country, and strong government support, India is well placed to help shape how democratic AI is adopted at scale,” he said, adding that the company was working to build infrastructure, skills and local partnerships “with India, for India, and in India”.

The announcement coincides with the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, where Altman is attending alongside senior OpenAI executives including chief operating officer Brad Lightcap, chief global affairs officer Chris Lehane and chief economist Ronnie Chatterji.

India has emerged as OpenAI’s second-largest market for ChatGPT, with more than 100 million weekly users spanning students, developers, educators and businesses. Globally, the chatbot has surpassed 800 million weekly users as of October 2025. Altman has previously suggested that India could become the platform’s largest market if current growth trends continue.

As part of its expansion, OpenAI is partnering with the Tata Group to build AI-ready data centre capacity tailored to domestic data residency and security requirements. Under the collaboration, OpenAI will become the first customer of Tata Consultancy Services’ HyperVault data centre business, beginning with 100 megawatts of capacity and with potential to scale up to one gigawatt over time.