OpenAI retires GPT-4o, sparking backlash from devoted users
Move to withdraw popular AI model sparks backlash, petitions and subscription threats from global fan base
OpenAI has withdrawn access to its GPT-4o model from the ChatGPT app, prompting an emotional response from users worldwide who had come to regard the chatbot as more than just a digital tool.
The decision, reported by Wired, has been particularly contentious among users who described the model as more empathetic and emotionally attuned than its successors. Many said they viewed GPT-4o as a companion, with some characterising it as a “romantic” presence in their daily lives.
The company had first attempted to phase out GPT-4o in August 2025, triggering swift backlash. In response, it temporarily restored the model for paying subscribers. However, the reprieve proved short-lived.
On 13 February, OpenAI officially discontinued GPT-4o within the app and is set to end developer access via its API in the coming days, according to the report.
Research by Huiqian Lai of Syracuse University, cited by Wired, analysed nearly 1,500 posts on X during the previous shutdown attempt. More than a third of users framed the chatbot as something beyond a functional tool, while over a fifth referred to it explicitly as a companion. Lai also reviewed more than 40,000 English-language posts carrying the hashtag #keep4o between August and October.
An online petition urging OpenAI to retain the model has reportedly attracted more than 20,000 signatures.
In China, where ChatGPT is officially blocked and accessed via virtual private networks, dedicated users have organised online communities to express their dissatisfaction. Some have threatened to cancel their subscriptions and have publicly criticised OpenAI’s chief executive Sam Altman. Others have reportedly written to investors including Microsoft and SoftBank.
OpenAI has stated that developers will continue to have access to the base multimodal GPT-4o model through API calls. However, critics argue that this version does not match the conversational depth of GPT-4o-latest, a text-focused iteration that many users preferred.
The episode highlights the increasingly personal bonds some users form with advanced AI systems — and the challenges technology firms face when altering or retiring products that have developed loyal, emotionally invested communities.
With IANS input
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines