OpenAI retires GPT-4o, sparking backlash from devoted users

OpenAI has withdrawn access to its GPT-4o model from the ChatGPT app, prompting an emotional response from users worldwide who had come to regard the chatbot as more than just a digital tool.

The decision, reported by Wired, has been particularly contentious among users who described the model as more empathetic and emotionally attuned than its successors. Many said they viewed GPT-4o as a companion, with some characterising it as a “romantic” presence in their daily lives.

The company had first attempted to phase out GPT-4o in August 2025, triggering swift backlash. In response, it temporarily restored the model for paying subscribers. However, the reprieve proved short-lived.

On 13 February, OpenAI officially discontinued GPT-4o within the app and is set to end developer access via its API in the coming days, according to the report.