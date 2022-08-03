Solana crypto wallets worth millions drained in major hack

The attack has affected "hot" wallets which are always connected to the internet, allowing people to store and send tokens easily.



"Engineers from multiple ecosystems, with the help of several security firms, are investigating drained wallets on Solana. There is no evidence hardware wallets are impacted," said Solana.



The exploit has affected several wallets, including Slope and Phantom. This appears to have affected both mobile and extension.



"There's no evidence hardware wallets have been impacted -- and users are strongly encouraged to use hardware wallets. Do not reuse your seed phrase on a hardware wallet - create a new seed phrase," Solana informed.



"Wallets drained should be treated as compromised, and abandoned," it added.