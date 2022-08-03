Crypto service Nomad loses $200 mn in hack: Report

Nomad operates a so-called blockchain bridge, which allows people to move tokens from one blockchain to another, solving the challenge of interoperability between different types of cryptocurrencies.



But these technologically complex services have been prone to attacks, with hackers exploiting security vulnerabilities to steal more than $1 billion in assets so far in 2022, according to forensics firm Elliptic.



One security researcher on Twitter described the Nomad attack as "chaotic" and a "free-for-all," with people swarming to drain the accounts after realising that a security flaw meant that if they could find a valid transaction request, they could replace the other person's address with their own and effectively redirect assets to their own accounts.