Sony acquires gaming company Haven Studios

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed its plan to acquire Canadian game development outfit Haven Entertainment Studios. Haven Studios was founded by Jade Raymond, co-creator of Assassin's Creed and former head of Stadia Games and Entertainment.



"We were inspired by Haven's vision for creating a modern multiplayer experience that brings gamers together in positive and meaningful ways. We were confident in their creative and technical expertise to deliver on such an ambitious project and were thrilled to invest in their journey developing a new, original IP for PlayStation," Hermen Hulst Head of PlayStation Studios said in a statement.