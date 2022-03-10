8 more women workers at Sony accuse PlayStation maker of sexism

Eight more women employees at Sony Interactive Entertainment have accused the PlayStation maker of sexism at workplace, according to court documents.



A former IT security analyst, Emma Majo, at PlayStation in November last year had sought the court's approval to "expand her effort into a class action on behalf of women who've worked for PlayStation in the past few years".



Axios reported late on Wednesday that eight former and current employees have now added their accounts of sexist treatment to the proposed class-action lawsuit against the gaming giant.



"Majo's lawyer has filed statements of support from seven former PlayStation workers and one current employee. These women provided written statements of support detailing instances of sexism at the company and across multiple offices in the United States," the report noted.