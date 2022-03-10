Sony suspends PlayStation store, console sales in Russia

As per report, Sony has announced a $2 million donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the NGO Save the Children to support those affected by the invasion.



Meanwhile, the US-based video game holding company Activision Blizzard also announced that it is suspending new sales "of and in" its games in Russia.



"We are doing everything possible to assist employees, and their families, who are being directly affected by this tragedy," Activision Blizzard president and COO Daniel Alegre said in a letter.