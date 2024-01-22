Sony seeks termination fee of $ 90 million for alleged breach by Zee

Sony while terminating the merger agreement with Zee Entertainment is seeking termination fee of USD 90 million on account of alleged breach by ZEEL of the terms of the MCA while also invoking arbitration against the company and seeking emergency interim reliefs against the company.

Zee Entertainment said it categorically refutes all claims and assertions made by Culver Max and BEPL regarding alleged breaches of the MCA by ZEEL, including their claims for the termination fee, and reserves all its rights in this matter.

The company said that they are evaluating all available options and basis the guidance received from the Board and will take all necessary steps to safeguard the long-term interests of its stakeholders, including by taking appropriate legal action and contesting Culver Max and BEPL’s claims in the arbitration proceedings.

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), in its Board Meeting held today, took on record communications received from Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India) (“Culver Max”) and Bangla Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (“BEPL”) on 22nd January 2024, purporting to terminate the Merger Co-operation Agreement dated 21st December 2021 (MCA), and seeking a termination fee of USD 90,000,000 (United States Dollars Ninety Million) on account of alleged breaches by ZEEL of the terms of MCA, invoking arbitration and seeking interim reliefs against ZEEL.

The Board of Directors noted that all efforts and steps were taken by ZEEL in line with the Merger Cooperation Agreement, approved by its shareholders and all regulatory authorities.

ZEEL has consistently worked towards the implementation of the mentioned scheme in the interest of the shareholders.