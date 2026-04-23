Sovereign gold bond redemptions gather pace as RBI winds down scheme

A fresh round of sovereign gold bond (SGB) redemptions is underway this week, as several tranches become eligible for premature exit, according to notifications issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

Sovereign Gold Bonds are government-backed investment instruments linked to the market price of gold, offering investors exposure to the metal without the need to hold it physically. While these bonds have a tenure of eight years, investors are permitted to exit after five years. Several older tranches, particularly those issued between 2018 and 2021, are now opening up for redemption.

The current phase includes bonds such as the SGB 2020–21 Series VII and the SGB 2018–19 Series II. Redemption prices are calculated based on the simple average of the closing price of gold of 999 purity over the three business days preceding the redemption date.

The sharp rise in gold prices over the past few years has translated into significant gains for investors. For instance, bonds issued at around Rs 5,000 per unit are now being redeemed at over Rs 15,500, delivering returns of more than 200 per cent. This is in addition to the fixed annual interest of 2.5 per cent offered on SGBs.