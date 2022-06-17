SpaceX fires employees who wrote open letter against Elon Musk

"As our CEO and most prominent spokesperson, Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX, every Tweet that Elon sends is a de facto public statement by the company. It is critical to make clear to our teams and to our potential talent pool that his messaging does not reflect our work, our mission, or our values," the SpaceX employees wrote.



Employees "across the spectra of gender, ethnicity, seniority, and technical roles have collaborated on" writing the letter.



Last month, an Insider report claimed that Musk allegedly offered to buy a horse to a SpaceX female employee in exchange for an erotic massage and touching "his genitals".



"She accused Musk of... rubbing her leg without consent, and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage," the report claimed, quoting interviews and documents.



The incident took place in 2016 and was reported in a declaration "signed by a friend of the attendant and prepared in support of her claim".



Musk defended himself on Twitter, saying "it was clear that their only goal was a hit price to interfere with the Twitter acquisition. The story was written before they even talked to me".