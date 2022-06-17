Elon Musk hints layoffs at Twitter in future

The question of layoffs has been top of mind for Twitter's more than 7,000 employees since Musk first said he wanted to buy the company.



In an earlier meeting, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told employees that layoffs were not being planned "at this time". Though Musk did not explicitly say if there would be job cuts, his comments suggest the odds are high.



Meanwhile, he also said that employees doing "excellent" work should be allowed to continue working from home.