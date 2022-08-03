SpiceJet in active discussion with Middle Eastern carrier for possible stake sale

Reacting to the development, a SpiceJet Spokesperson said, "The company continues to be in discussions with various investors to secure sustainable financing and will make appropriate disclosures in accordance with applicable regulations."



Earlier, on Tuesday, SpiceJet said that it entered into a full and final settlement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and has cleared all outstanding principal dues of the airport operator. With this, SpiceJet will no longer remain on 'cash and carry' at AAI run airports across the country and will revert to advance payment mechanism for daily flight operations. SpiceJet's ability to clear the pending dues reflects the airline's improved cash flow in recent times.