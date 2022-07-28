Confident of addressing DGCA's concerns: SpiceJet

A day after it was asked by the aviation regulator to curtail its services by half, Spicejet said on Thursday that it is confident of scaling up its operations and addressing concerns of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

It also said that all its flights departed on time on Thursday.

The DGCA had on Wednesday ordered SpiceJet to operate not more than 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks after several of its planes reported technical malfunction recently.

SpiceJet said in a statement that there have been no flight cancellations due to the DGCA's order.

This has been possible as SpiceJet, like other airlines, had already rescheduled its flight operations due to the current lean travel season, it noted.

All SpiceJet flights departed on time, as per schedule today morning," it said.