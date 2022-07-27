DGCA orders Spicejet to operate only 50% of its flights for eight weeks

A Spicejet spokesperson said: "We are in receipt of the DGCA order and will act as per directions of the regulator. Due to the current lean travel season, SpiceJet, like other airlines, had already rescheduled its flight operations. Hence, there will be absolutely no impact on our flight operations. We want to reassure our passengers and travel partners that our flights will operate as per schedule in the coming days and weeks. There will be no flight cancellation as a consequence of this order."



The DGCA also said: "Any increase in the number of departures beyond 50 per cent would be subject to the airline demonstrating to the satisfaction of DGCA that it has sufficient technical support and financial resource to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity."



The regulator also said that "it was deduced that SpiceJet failed to establish a safe, efficient and reliable air transport service" and a showcause notice was issued on July 5.