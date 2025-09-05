Rs 238 cr quarterly loss for SpiceJet with grounded fleet, weak demand

Low-cost airline SpiceJet has reported a net loss of Rs 238 crore for the quarter ending 30 June, as the carrier continues to grapple with mounting operational challenges, including grounded aircraft, supply chain delays, and weak passenger demand in key markets.

The first-quarter results mark a significant downturn for the airline, which posted a profit of Rs 150 crore during the same period last year. The airline’s total income for the April–June quarter of the 2024–25 financial year fell sharply to Rs 1,190.56 crore, compared to Rs 2,067.21 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing made by the company.

In a statement issued after announcing its results, SpiceJet noted that its performance was adversely affected by a range of external factors. “The results were significantly impacted by the geopolitical situation with a neighbouring country and airspace restrictions in key markets, which led to subdued leisure travel demand,” the company said.

The airline also highlighted the continued grounding of several aircraft due to global supply chain disruptions and engine overhaul challenges as further contributing to its poor performance during the quarter. “The delay in returning grounded aircraft to service, owing to global supply chain disruptions and engine overhaul challenges, further compounded the situation,” the airline added.

SpiceJet chairman and managing-director Ajay Singh acknowledged the scale of the challenges in a statement. “This quarter's results reflect the extraordinary challenges faced by the aviation industry, including geopolitical turbulence, restricted air routes, and supply chain disruptions,” Singh said.

He added that the airline is taking 'decisive steps' to stabilise its operations, enhance fleet reliability, cut down on operational costs, and expand its network to better serve passengers and improve revenue streams.