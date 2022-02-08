Spotify to invest $100 mn in content from marginalised creators: CEO

Spotify signed 'The Joe Rogan Experience', Rogan's podcast, to an exclusive, multi-year $100 million deal in May 2020, making 11 years of content available only on the platform, reports TechCrunch.



Earlier, Ek, under fire from critics inside and outside the company over its partnership with podcaster Rogan, said in a memo to employees that it was "deeply sorry" for how the controversy over the podcast host has affected them.



After the company's removal of 70 past episodes of the 'The Joe Rogan Experience' amid Rogan's use of the N-word and racially charged language numerous times on his show, the CEO signalled that Spotify does not plan to terminate its deal to distribute the podcast.