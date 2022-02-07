Spotify CEO apologises to staff over Joe Rogan N-word controversy

Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside and outside the company over its partnership with podcaster Joe Rogan, said in a memo to employees that it was "deeply sorry" for how the controversy over the podcast host has affected them.



But after the company's removal of 70 past episodes 'The Joe Rogan Experience' amid Rogan's use of the N-word and racially charged language numerous times on his show, the CEO signaled that Spotify does not plan to terminate its deal to distribute the podcast, reports variety.com.



"I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answera canceling voices is a slippery slope," he wrote in the memo on Sunday, which was obtained by Variety.



Ek said he is "committing to an incremental investment of $100 million for the licensing, development, and marketing of music (artists and songwriters) and audio content from historically marginalized groups".