Facing backlash, Spotify reports 180 mn paid subscribers

Hit hard by the Joe Rogan controversy, Ek earlier said that the company will now add content advisories to podcast episodes that discuss Covid-19.



The advisory will lead to Spotify's Covid-19 hub, which contains up-to-date information about the pandemic.



The Covid advisory on podcasts comes after popular singers Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren had their music removed from the platform in protest of Rogan's podcast, where he suggested that healthy young people don't need the Covid vaccine.



Popular podcaster Brene Brown also said she will take a break from adding new episodes to her Spotify-exclusive shows over the Rogan controversy.