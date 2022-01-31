Joe Rogan controversy: Spotify to now label podcasts that discuss Covid

According to the policy, Spotify prohibits content that asserts "AIDS, Covid-19, cancer or other serious life threatening diseases are a hoax or not real."



"You've had a lot of questions over the last few days about our platform policies and the lines we have drawn between what is acceptable and what is not," said Ek.



"We have had rules in place for many years but admittedly, we haven't been transparent around the policies that guide our content more broadly".



Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, "it's become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time."



The Joe Rogan Experience' is Spotify's most popular podcast, with a reported 200 million downloads a month. The streaming platform is said to have paid $100 million for its rights.



In the past, Rogan had said he is "not an anti-vax person", and that he believes the vaccines are safe and encourages many people to get them.