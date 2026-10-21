SBI confirms exposure of 3,897 customer records on dark web

SBI identified 3,897 customer records containing personal information in a larger dataset available on the dark web

The bank has appointed an independent cybersecurity agency to investigate the source, extent and risks of the exposure

Core banking services remain unaffected, with no material impact on operations or financial performance, SBI said

State Bank of India (SBI) has identified 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information on the dark web and launched an investigation into the source and extent of the exposure, the lender disclosed on Wednesday.

In a stock exchange filing, India’s largest bank said a preliminary examination of approximately 375,000 records available on the dark web had identified the customer information.

The disclosure followed alerts received earlier this week from its threat intelligence service provider, the Defence Cyber Agency and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, or CERT-In.

According to the bank, the exposed records included names, registered mobile numbers, dates of birth, gender, email and residential addresses. They also contained branch details, customer information file identifiers, lead IDs and metadata linked to loan enquiries and related records.

SBI said it activated its cyber incident response and containment procedures after receiving the alerts. It has engaged an independent cybersecurity agency empanelled with CERT-In to assess the suspected compromise.