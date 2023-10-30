Massive breach in ICMR database, personal info of 81.5 crore Indians for sale on dark web

In a massive data breach, details of over 81.5 crore citizens with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are on sale on the dark web, which contains crucial information such as Aadhaar and passport details, along with names, phone numbers, and addresses, according to reports.

Given the severity of the matter, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to probe the incident once the ICMR files a complaint.

The data breach, noticed by the US-based cybersecurity and intelligence firm Resecurity, mentioned that "on October 9, a threat actor going by the alias ‘pwn0001’ posted a thread on Breach Forums brokering access to 815 million 'Indian Citizen Aadhaar and Passport' records".

Moreover, the cybersecurity analysts found one of the leaked samples containing 100,000 records of PII (personally identifiable information) related to Indian residents.