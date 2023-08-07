Bangladesh hacktivists target India with DDoS attacks, data breaches: Report

A hacktivist group known as Mysterious Team Bangladesh has been linked to more than 750 distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and 78 website defacements since June 2022, primarily targeting government, financial, and transportation sector organisations with strong focus on India, a new report has shown.

According to the cybersecurity firm Group-IB, the group emerged in 2020 but only began to garner global attention in 2022 after a series of cyber raids against high-level targets in India, Israel, and other countries.

“The threat of hacktivism is often underestimated. Hacktivists frequently target critical infrastructure facilities, telecom companies, financial institutions, and governmental organisations. Unlike ransomware threat actors, hacktivists do not engage in negotiations. Their actions are intended to disrupt critical systems, leading to potentially massive monetary and reputational losses for affected organizations,” said Group-IB’s researchers.