Bangladesh: Opposition protesters clash with police

What happened during the protest?

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets on Saturday, attempting to block several entry points to the capital Dhaka. Some used rocks against police forces and their vehicles, who fired tear gas and charged batons to disperse them, the police said.

Faruk Hossain, a spokesman of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said at least 90 activists were arrested during the protests, while the BNP put the number at some 124. Two senior leaders were also detained briefly, only to be later released.

"Our force was attacked without any reason. They were only trying to ease the traffic flow," Hossain was quoted as saying. "We had to fire tear gas and rubber bullets to control the situation."

Hossain added that some 20 officers where injured. The BNP said over 100 of its activists were injured.

Meanwhile, senior BNP leader Abdul Moyeen Khan denounced the police action as an "injustice." He told the Reuters news agency that the actions against Saturday's protests "only confirmed the autocratic nature of the ruling regime and fully exposes their motives to remain in power through a rigged election."