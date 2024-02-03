SBI net profit declines 35% to Rs 9,164 crore in Q3

The country's largest lender State Bank of India on Saturday reported a 35 per cent fall in standalone net profit to Rs 9,164 crore for the December quarter. SBI had earned a net profit of Rs 14,205 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's total income rose to Rs 1,18,193 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal against Rs 98,084 crore over the same period a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the bank earned interest income of Rs 1,06,734 crore against Rs 86,616 crore during the same period a year ago.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the total advances declined to 2.42 per cent at December-end from 3.14 per cent at the end of the third quarter of last year. Similarly, net NPAs also eased to 0.64 per cent against 0.77 per cent at the end of the same period a year ago.