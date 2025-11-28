States’ capital outlay set for modest 4–6 pc rise amid widening revenue deficit

India’s states are expected to post only a modest increase in capital outlay this financial year, with growth likely limited to 4–6 per cent and total spending projected at around Rs 7.4–7.5 lakh crore. The pace is slower than the roughly 7 per cent expansion recorded last year and well below the decadal average of about 11 per cent, as rising revenue deficits constrict fiscal headroom.

A Crisil study of 18 major states, which together account for nearly 94 per cent of the country’s total state-level capital expenditure, shows that water supply and sanitation, including housing and urban development, along with irrigation, will remain the principal drivers of capex. In contrast, spending on transport, typically the largest single component, may moderate this year.

Revenue pressures squeeze fiscal space

States are confronting a sharp uptick in revenue expenditure at a time when growth in receipts has softened. GST revenues have moderated following rate rationalisation, central tax devolutions have slowed, and nominal GDP growth has eased due to lower inflation.

On the expenditure side, committed spending continues to account for almost half of total revenue outgo, while allocations for social welfare schemes, particularly direct benefit transfers, are set to rise.

“Revenue expenditure is increasing faster, and that will stretch the revenue deficit to an estimated Rs 3.0–3.1 lakh crore this year, about 45–50 per cent higher than last year,” said Anuj Sethi, senior director at Crisil Ratings.

“This leaves states with less room to borrow for capital projects. With the Centre’s 50-year interest-free capex loans to states remaining unchanged at Rs 1.5 lakh crore, we expect capital outlay growth to moderate to 4–6 per cent.”