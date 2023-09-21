Higher workplace occupancy could boost cigarette sales, says CRISIL

Cigarette sales volumes are anticipated to experience a notable uptick of 7-9 per cent in the current fiscal year, propelled by the resurgence in workplace occupancy rates and a steady tax framework. The industry had witnessed a remarkable 18 per cent rebound in volume sales during the previous fiscal year, bouncing back from the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic which had plagued the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years.

The forthcoming growth in cigarette sales is projected to align more closely with the long-term average of approximately 5 per cent.

Manufacturers in the tobacco industry are poised to maintain their profitability owing to their strategic focus on premium cigarette offerings and selective price adjustments in specific categories, even in the face of mounting input cost pressures. The companies' robust financial positions are expected to reinforce their credit profiles.

According to a comprehensive analysis conducted by CRISIL Ratings, covering cigarette manufacturers that collectively represent over 90 per cent of the organised segment's sales volume, these trends hold true.